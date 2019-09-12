Marsandria Ball

Obituary
Marsandria K. Ball, 64, of Blanchester, lost her battle with Scleroderma at UC Hospital on Sept. 3, 2019.

She was the loving wife of Neighen Ball and daughters Maria (Darrin) Harlow and Elizabeth Ball; grandmother to Deonna, Darrik and Damon Harlow; and daughter of the late Maurice and Flora Wells.

She is survived by brothers, Fletcher (Billie) Wells, Kenneth (Brenda) Wells and Mark (Karen) Wells; two sisters, Mary (Chris) McDaniel and Hazel (Bill) Wilson; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held at the Senior Citizens Center in Blanchester at 2 p.m. Sept. 15.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: Scleroderma Foundation Ohio Chapter, P.O. Box 107, Pataskala, OH 43063.
Published in News Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
