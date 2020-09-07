1/
Marsella Tipton
Marsella Tipton, 87, of Wilmington, Ohio passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at Clinton Memorial Hospital.

Her husband, Gentry Tipton, preceded her in death September 20, 2003. They were married December 23, 1950.

She was born October 9, 1932 in Hardwick's Creek, Kentucky, daughter of the late Russell and Savannah Woosley Curtis.

Mrs. Tipton was a bus driver for Clinton-Massie Schools for 19 years. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, gardening, puzzles, and bible studies.

She is survived by four daughters, Patricia (William) Rhea of Clarksville, Ohio, Linda McMillen of North Royalton, Ohio, Teresa Tipton of Kettering, Ohio, and Pamela Fahrubel of Clarksville, Ohio; a sister, Beulah Curtis; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her two cats, Lacey and Laney.

In addition to her husband and parents, a son, Ronald Tipton, preceded her in death.

The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington, Ohio. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. Saturday. A graveside service at Miami Cemetery in Waynesville will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marsella's name may be made to the American Lung Association, 4050 Executive Park Drive, #402, Cincinnati, OH 45241 or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.



Published in News Journal from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home
327 N South St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2323
