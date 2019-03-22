Martha Dayle (Marty) Wickensimer, 71, of Washington Court House, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 12:22 p.m. at Kettering Medical Center, where she was surrounded by her family. She had been a patient there since March 10.

Marty was born December 1, 1947 at Reesville in Clinton County, to Charles Dale and Betty King Bean. She was a 1965 graduate of Sabina High School, the last graduating class in Sabina. She lived most of her life in Clinton and Fayette Counties.

She was a graduate of the Ohio State School of Cosmetology and was a beautician for several years. She had also worked at Foster-Haines and Saks Fifth Avenue at Tanger Outlets.

Marty was a loyal member of the Grace United Methodist Church, where she was a circle member, faithfully served on the Caring for the Church committee, Altar Guild and numerous other committees.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Marty is survived by her husband, Mell R. Wickensimer, whom she married March 26, 1966; two children, Mark Wickensimer and Mindi Wickensimer, of Washington Court House; three grandchildren, Dena Ison, Hunter Hamilton and Macy Jones; a sister and brother-in-law, Sandy and Jim Armstrong of Washington Court House; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; and two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ronald Terry and Betty Wickensimer of Sebring, Fla. and Paul and Karis Wickensimer of Greenville, S.C.

A memorial service will be held Friday, March 29 at 5 p.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church with the Revs. Joe and Tina Fox, pastors at the church, officiating. Private burial of the cremains will be in the Washington Cemetery.

Friends may call at the church Thursday from 4-7 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Grace United Methodist Church, 301 E. Temple St., or Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County, 222 N. Oakland Ave., Washington Court House, OH 43160.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House. www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com