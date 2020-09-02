Martin Creditt

Martin "Marty" Cahill Creditt, 82, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away September 2, 2020 at the Central Parke Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Mason, Ohio.

He was born August 14, 1938 in Clinton County, Ohio, son of the late James Adam & Dorothy (Flint) Creditt. He married Barbara Jean (Valentine) Creditt on July 11, 1959, who preceded him in death in 1976.

In addition to his parents and wife, Marty was preceded in death by his two brothers, Richard "Dickie" Creditt & Jimmie Dale Creditt.

Marty retired from NCR Corporation after a very successful career, where he was recognized many times for his accomplishments.

Upon his retirement he began his own company, Creditt Properties, where he acquired and managed many rental properties through the years.

Marty enjoyed watching sports, attending the Kentucky Derby, and golf outings with his friends. He was an honorary member of American Legion #49, and a member of the Eagles Aerie #1224, Elks Lodge #797, all of Wilmington.

Surviving are his son, Chris (Kathy) Creditt of Cave Creek, Arizona; daughter, Lori (Craig) Norman of St. Louis, Missouri; grandchildren, Adam Creditt of Gilbert , Arizona, Abby (Matt) Spencer of Lebanon, Ohio, Jennifer Norman of Port St. Lucie, Florida & Tyler (Nicole) Norman of Portland, Oregon; and great-granddaughters, Maddie & Skylar Spencer of Lebanon, Ohio.

Family and Friends Services will be held on September 4, 2020 10:30 a.m. at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 West Locust Street at North Mulberry Street, Wilmington. Private graveside service will follow in the Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington, Ohio.

The family would like to thank Central Parke Alzheimer's Center, Queen City Hospice, Crossroads Hospice and others for the compassionate care that was given to our father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Contributions in Marty's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.

