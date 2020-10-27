Marvin Gene Earley, Sr., 82, of Wilmington, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at his home.

He was born on February 28, 1938 in Wilmington, Ohio, the son of the late Roy and Rose (Grooms) Earley.

Marvin was a member of the Wilmington Bible Baptist Church and was in the roofing business for many years.

He is survived by his son, Marvin (Diana) Earley of Midland; three grandchildren, Crystal Ann (David) Cummin of Logan, Jennifer Lee (Keath) Causey of Washington C.H. and Matthew Gene Earley of Midland; nine great grandchildren, John, Tyler, Alexander, Nathaniel, Zachary, Kaleb, Julie, Braxton and Melody; one sister, Peggy Bayless of Wilmington; family friend, Joyce Wilburn of Wilmington; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Ellen "Judy" Earley, on June 28, 2016; three brothers, and five sisters.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Wilmington Bible Baptist Church. Pastor Josh Dixon will officiate. Burial will follow in the Sugar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will from 11 a.m. until time of the service at 1 p.m. on Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wilmington Bible Baptist Church, 55 Megan Drive, Wilmington, OH 45177 or charity of choice.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.