1/1
Marvin Gene Earley Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Marvin Gene Earley, Sr., 82, of Wilmington, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at his home.

He was born on February 28, 1938 in Wilmington, Ohio, the son of the late Roy and Rose (Grooms) Earley.

Marvin was a member of the Wilmington Bible Baptist Church and was in the roofing business for many years.

He is survived by his son, Marvin (Diana) Earley of Midland; three grandchildren, Crystal Ann (David) Cummin of Logan, Jennifer Lee (Keath) Causey of Washington C.H. and Matthew Gene Earley of Midland; nine great grandchildren, John, Tyler, Alexander, Nathaniel, Zachary, Kaleb, Julie, Braxton and Melody; one sister, Peggy Bayless of Wilmington; family friend, Joyce Wilburn of Wilmington; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Ellen "Judy" Earley, on June 28, 2016; three brothers, and five sisters.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Wilmington Bible Baptist Church. Pastor Josh Dixon will officiate. Burial will follow in the Sugar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will from 11 a.m. until time of the service at 1 p.m. on Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wilmington Bible Baptist Church, 55 Megan Drive, Wilmington, OH 45177 or charity of choice.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turner & Son
602 N High Street
Hillsboro, OH 45133
937-393-2124
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved