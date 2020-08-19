1/1
Mary Anna Cherryholmes
1934 - 2020
Mary Anna Cherryholmes, 85, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away early Tuesday afternoon, August 18, 2020 at home surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born October 30, 1934 in Wilmington, Ohio, daughter of the late Taylor & Veda (Hadley) Moore.

A 1952 Adams Twp. High School graduate, Mary had worked as a telephone operator in Wilmington and at NCR in Dayton.

She was a member of Springfield Friends Meeting, was an avid square dancer in the area for over 30 years, and was active in the Wilmington Savings Bank Senior Citizens Center of Clinton County.

Surviving are son, Steven Cherryholmes of Sabina, Ohio; daughters, Stacie (Mark) Powles of Blanchester, Ohio, & Susan (John) Brady of Burkburnett, Texas; grandchildren, Alan (Korrie), Michael (Deirdre), Zachary (Ashley), Anthony (Lisa), Bambi Cherryholmes, Ethan & Cascie Powles, Teresa (Alex) Downey. Jennifer Roe, Jessica & Justin Marshall, John C., James (Jessica) Brady & Emilie (Kyle) Denton; and 24 great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 46 years, Harold Glenn Cherryholmes Jr; daughter, Sandy Marshall; great-granddaughter, Bailey Rene Brady; great-grandson, Paul Brady; and three siblings, Carrie Stuckert, Robert Moore, Elizabeth Werner.

Funeral services will be held at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 W. Locust St.at North Mulberry Street, Wilmington, August 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Nancy McCormick officiating.

Interment will follow in the Springfield Friends Cemetery, Wilmington, Ohio. The pallbearers will be Alan, Michael, Zachary, Anthony Cherryholmes, Ethan and Cascie Powles.

Friends will be received at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from noon-1 p.m.

Contributions in Mary Anna's memory may be made to the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Citizens Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.



Published in News Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home
AUG
20
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home
97 W Locust St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2146
