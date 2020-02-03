Mary B. "Maggie" Vance of Wilmington passed away January 24, 2020 at Clinton Memorial Hospital after a short bout with cancer. She was surrounded by her husband of 19 years, Roger, daughter Amy Symon, and other family members.

Maggie was born August 27, 1953 in Allegheny County, Pa., a daughter of Betty (Kastanas) Branson and the late Joseph Birkelbach

Maggie retired after 25 years as a claims representative for Social Security. She decided she wanted to try painting and painting she did, becoming a very proficient decorative painter. Maggie became a substitute teacher, which was one of her great loves, working with young children.

She was a member of the Fairborn Art Association, and also a member and past president of these groups: Clinton County Retired Teachers Association, Appalachian Artisans Guild, Amicitia Club of Blanchester, and the Wilmington Garden Club, which she thoroughly enjoyed and she loved her flowers.

Along with her husband and daughter, she is survived by her mother, Betty Branson of Shepherdsville, Ky.; sisters, Sherri Birkelbach of Radford, Va. and Jennifer Lawrence of Shepherdsville, Ky.; brothers, Martin Birkelbach of Dublin, Va., Michael (Kathy) Birkelbach of Bluffton, S.C., Fred (Cathy) Branson of Mt. Washington, Ky., and Jim Branson of Bowling Green, Ky.; step-children Brett (Birgit) Vance of Lynchburg, Andrea (Rob) Jordan of Sabina, Bryan (Renee) Vance of Greenfield and Brad Vance of Fairfax.

She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Fred Branson, Sr.; and grandchildren, Ryan Jordan and Kaitlin Jordan.

A celebration of Maggie's life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 9 at Deer Creek Lodge and Conference Center, 22300 State Park Road 20, Mt. Sterling, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made in Maggie's memory to the Clinton County Retired Teachers Association College Scholarship Fund. Please direct those to the Reynolds- Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington, OH 45177

