Mary Catherine Taylor Smith, 90, of Blanchester, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was the youngest of 12 born to Curtis W. Taylor and Sylvia (Drake) Taylor on Nov. 19, 1929 in Lumberton. She was preceded in death by 11 siblings — brothers, Vernon Taylor, Robert Taylor, John Taylor, Earl Taylor, Gene Taylor, Paul Taylor and Max Taylor, and sisters Geneva Surface, Irene Bowman, Betty Stanforth and Evelyn Harding.

She married James Ellis Smith of Newtonsville, Ohio on May 23, 1951.

She was also preceded in death her husband, James, and son, Stephen J Smith.

Survivors are two children, Sonja Ann Smith (Mike) Phillips and Scott K. (Sheila) Smith; grandchildren, Dane (Somer) Phillips, Derek (Rachael) Phillips, Kyle (Jennifer) Phillips, Whitney Smith, Shelby Smith (Austin) Jackson and Austin Smith; and great grandchildren, Hudson Phillips, Presley Phillips, Mackenzie Phillips, Olivia Phillips, William Phillips, Cooper Phillips, Jaycee Phillips, Maddox Tedrick, Raider Burress, Chase Jackson and Brent Jackson.

Mary was born again by the Holy Spirit of God in October of 1943 at First Baptist Church of Blanchester, where she continued as a member and faithful servant until her passing.

Mary's wish is that all her friends and family were to give and live their hearts to God and to give monetary donations to First Baptist Church of Blanchester in her honor in lieu of flowers.

Due to special circumstances for the coronavirus, services are limited to immediate family only through Tufts Schildmeyer with graveside services at IOOF Cemetery. A memorial service will be held to celebrate her life at a later date.