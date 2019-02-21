Mary E. Curtis, 91, of Wilmington, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Clinton Memorial Hospital.

She was born February 25, 1927 in Midland, daughter of the late Everett Emerson Ray and Mary Margaret Taylor Ray. She was a 1945 graduate of Jefferson High School.

Mary had just completed her 30th year as a foster grandmother at Clinton County Head Start. Previously she had worked at W.P.A.F.B. and was a nursing assistant at Clinton Memorial Hospital.

She was a member of Bible Baptist Church of Wilmington and enjoyed baking, especially pies.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Barbara Curtis of Wilmington; her daughter and sons-in-law, Gloria and Robert Rollins of Wilmington, and Tim Belcher of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Ray of Lebanon; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, a son, Paul David Curtis, two daughters, Cathy Jo Curtis and Patty Ann Belcher, a brother, Everett Ray, five sisters, Emmaleen Spitler, Margaret Cochran, Eileen Snider, Betty Hamilton, and Opal Edwards, and a grandson, Rodney Rollins, are preceded in death.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m.-noon Monday, February 25 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington. A funeral service at Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home will begin at noon Monday with Gary Curtis officiating.

Burial will be in Jefferson Township Cemetery, Westboro.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.