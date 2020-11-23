Mary Ellen Botts, 93, 0f Wilmington, Ohio, went to be with the Lord at 3 a.m. November 20, 2020 in her residence.

She was born July 18, 1927 in Clinton County Ohio, daughter of late Arthur Nelson Sr. and the late Goldie Marie Smith Gibson.

Her husband, S/Sgt. John Fredrick Botts, died July 31, 1944 while serving in the Army Air Corps during WWII.

She was an inspiration to many with her loyalty and sense of family, loving to cook and bake for the family, help caring for newborn nieces and nephews, embroidering and sewing clothes for family members. She also enjoyed gardening, especially her flowers. Later she provided child care for other families.

Mary Ellen, a good Christian woman, was a member of the Sharon United Methodist Church, participating in Sharon United Women. She was also active in the Jonas Run Missionary Group, Clinton County Women United and many community activities.

Survivors include her daughter, Patricia (Larry) Quigley; grandchildren, Russel (Michelle) Miars, Jr. and DeeAnn (Bart) Clark; grandson-in-law, Randy Black; five great grandchildren; eight great great grandchildren; sister, Velma (Gibson) Flint; and a sister-in-law, Lena Gibson.

Mary Ellen was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Russel Miars, Sr.; granddaughter, Pamela Sue (Miars) Black; grandson-in-law, Ronald Ball; great granddaughter, Heather Rose Black; four brothers, Donald (Myrtle) Gibson, Frank (Dolly) Gibson, Joe (Darlene) Gibson, and Arthur Gibson Jr.; and a brother-in-law, John Flint Jr.

Please note change of services: Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Face coverings will be required, and guests are reminded to follow distancing. Burial will be in Sugar Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Ellen's memory to the Sharon United Methodist Church, 5181 OH 380, Wilmington, OH 45177 or to Community Care Hospice, 1669 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177.