Mary Emma Haines, 97, of Wilmington, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Clinton Memorial Hospital.

Her husband, Thad C. Haines, preceded her in death May 4, 1984.

Mrs. Haines was born November 25, 1922 in Clinton County, daughter of the late Hervey and Lillian Holmes Young.

Mary was a graduate of Kingman High School and a member of Chester Friends Meeting.

She had been active in the Clinton County Farm Bureau, the USFW, and the Wilmington Yearly Meeting. She had also served as a camp counselor at Quaker Knoll.

She is survived by two sons, Stephen J. (Carole) Haines of Sabina and Loren "Butch" (Donna) Haines of Wilmington; a daughter, Connie McCarren of Sabina; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, a son, Ronald Haines; three brothers, Harold Young, Raymond Young, and Wilford Young; and two grandchildren are preceded in death.

A celebration of Mary's life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 25 at Chester Friends Meeting, 3451 Gurneyville Road, Wilmington, with Mike and Nancy McCormick officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary's memory may be made to Chester Friends Meeting, c/o Billie Baker, 378 Darbyshire Drive, Wilmington, OH 45177.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home in Wilmington is assisting the family.