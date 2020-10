Mary Frances Radulski, 83, passed away September 20, 2020 in Clearwater, Florida in her home surrounded by family.

The daughter of Alvin and Pearl Clement, Mary is survived by her husband, Robert A. Radulski, and her seven children and their families; 28 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren; her sister, Charlotte Clement Bland and family; and her brother, Michael and Sue Clement and family.

Mary was a devout Catholic of St. Joseph's in Wurtsboro, N.Y.