Mary Helen Riddle Skidmore, 94, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday afternoon, June 14, 2019 at home.

She was born February 4, 1925 in Lawshe, Ohio, daughter of the late William Clarence and Sophia Anna (Davis) Hottinger.

Helen was a member of Faith Baptist Church and the Wilmington Savings Bank Senior Citizens Center. She had worked at the Wilmington Publishing Company and the Irwin Auger Bit Company.

Surviving are her daughters, Kay (Lee) Morris of Cincinnati, Carolyn (Bob) Vance of Blanchester, and Patty (Bill) Cahill of Wilmington; 10 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by first husband, Everett H. Riddle; second husband, Willard E. Skidmore; seven brothers and sisters; and step-sons, Jim, Dean and Bill Riddle.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20 at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 W. Locust St. at North Mulberry Street, Wilmington, with Pastor Jim Riggle officiating. Interment will follow in the New Antioch Cemetery, New Antioch, Ohio.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Thursday, June 20 at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home.

Contributions in Helen's memory may be made to the Faith Baptist Church, 1791 North US Rte 68, Wilmington, OH 45177.

