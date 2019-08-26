Mary Lenora Hill of Xenia passed away on August 24, 2019 at the age of 69.

She was the beloved mother of Dale D. Hill, Helen J. (Andrew) Gerchak, John E. (Melinda) Hill, Corrinna A. (James Brothers) Latham, and Christopher L. (Renee) Hill; loving grandmother of Devra, Cassi, Dalton, Christpher, Jakob, John Glen, Joey, and Sammy; proud great-grandmother of James, Jake, Jayden, and Gracie; and dear sister of Chester "Bud" Drummond and Bonnie Drummond.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Eugene Hill; and her parents, Vernon M. and Josephine H. Drummond.

She was known to her family to be loving, caring, and giving.

A funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, where friends will be received from 2:30 p.m. until the time of service.

Interment will take place at St. Patrick Cemetery, Fayetteville, Ohio.

Memorial donations , 4555 Lake Forest Dr., Blue Ash, OH US 45242. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com