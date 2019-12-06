Mary Jane Burgess, 85, of Leesburg, Ohio passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at home.

She was born on July 13, 1934 in Clinton County, the daughter of Howard D. and Clistie J. (Carey) Fisher.

She is survived by two daughters, Jana M. (Michael Daye) Huff-Daye of Leesburg and Jeanetta G. (Fred) Turner of Leesburg; one daughter in-law, Katherine Huff of Sun City, South Carolina; and two sons, Richard Burgess of Greenfield and Wayne (Kim) Burgess of Leesburg.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Hadley T. Huff and Ervin B. Burgess; one son, James H. Huff; brothers and sisters, Lois Fisher, Thomas Fisher, Lucile Hadley, Harold Fisher, Henry Fisher, Pauline Leslie, Erma Nordin, Howard Fisher and Dale Fisher; and both parents.

Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, December 9 at Hardin's Creek Friends Church in Leesburg. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Leesburg.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hardin's Creek Friends Church, 11140 Milner Rd., Leesburg, OH 45135.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com.