Mary Katheryn Drake Hilberg, 86, of Wilmington, Ohio died Sunday, October 4, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Carl F. Hilberg, who died October 18, 2003. They were married June 17, 1956.

Mrs. Hilberg was born September 3, 1934 in West Alexandria, Ohio, daughter of the late Matthias C. "Si" and Thelma Stephens Drake.

She graduated from Wilmington High School in 1952 and from The Ohio State University College of Nursing in 1956. She was the Family Services Administrator for the Wilmington Schools from 1976-1998.

Mrs. Hilberg served on several boards and committees including Wilmington Public Library Board, Wilmington School Board, Murphy Theatre Board, Wilmington College Board of Trustees, Sugar Grove Cemetery Board, Wilmington Schools Foundation Board, Clinton County Family Planning Center, American Cancer Society Board, and volunteered at Clinton Memorial Hospital.

She was a member of the Wilmington Friends Meeting, Chapter F of the PEO Sisterhood, Yani Club, and Conversation Club. In 2014, she was selected as one of the Outstanding Women of Clinton County.

Mrs. Hilberg is survived by three children, Maribeth (Tom) Storer of Sabina, Ohio, Craig Hilberg of Columbus, Ohio and Susan (Drew) Schilling of Crescent Springs, Ky; four grandchildren, Christopher Storer, Sara (Kim) Rideout, Andrea Schilling and Aaron Schilling; and two brothers, Matt (Lynn) Drake of Chapel Hill, North Carolina and Corwin (Kay) Drake of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Wilmington Schools Foundation, 341 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177; Wilmington College, 1870 Quaker Way, Wilmington, OH 45177; or Wilmington Friends Meeting, 66 N. Mulberry St., Wilmington, OH 45177.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home in Wilmington is assisting the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.