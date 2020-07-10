Mary Kathryn Howard, 93, of Sabina, passed away on Wednesday evening, July 8, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born October 10, 1926, in West Union, she was the daughter of Walter and Edna Young White.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Howard, on December 28, 2016. The two were united in marriage on June 30, 1945.

She retired as a librarian from Sabina Elementary/Middle Schools, was a member of the Sabina United Methodist Church, Bay View Reading Club, and Dorcas Circle of the SUMC, where she was a Sunday school teacher and served as treasurer. She was also a member of the Thrice Five Club and volunteered for the reading program at Sabina Elementary school.

Mary K.'s talents were many. She liked to sew, knit, cross stitch, paint and bake. She was also a wonderful homemaker and enjoyed spending as much time as possible with her family. She never missed a recital or ball game and always looked forward to family card games and our annual summer vacation to Lake Cumberland.

For many years Mary K. and Bill met with several other couples for card club and dinner the first Saturday night of every month. They also loved to dance and to travel. They visited every state in the United States and many countries in Europe. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2015.

She is survived by her children, Barbara Jo (Kenny, dec.) Briggs and Chuck (Penny) Howard. Also left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren. Brad (Hope) Howard, Lindsey (Brandon) Hart, Kari (Chad) Fentress, Tracy (Kevin) Mathews, Shelley (Jeskee) Zantene, Ryan (Garie) Briggs; great grandchildren. Madison Howard, Grey and Aubrie Hart, Kody and Kaden Zantene, Austin Laufer, Tabitha and Garrett Vance, Mackenzie and Hunter Fentress, and Drew and Demi Briggs; and great great grandchild, Kennedy Laufer.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Sabina United Methodist Church, Visiting Angels, and Community Care Hospice.

A private funeral service will be on Saturday afternoon at the Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina. Burial will follow at Sabina Cemetery. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.