Mary A. Kennedy, 83, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away in her residence at 8 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020.

She was born on December 17, 1937 in Martinsville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Edward Meredith "Ted" and the late Clara Catherine (Walker) Haynie.

Mary, a Blanchester High School graduate, was a member of the Wilmington Church of Christ and had worked at the Royal Z Bowling Lanes, Catherine's Clothing Store and babysat for many.

She is survived by her husband, William E., whom she married July 25, 1978; daughter, Robin (Bryan) Davis; sisters, Lois Jene (Eddie) Bratton, Carolyn K. Harris, Joyce Haynie Foster Esther Brinkman, Karen Sue Haynie, Donna Lou (Loren), and Martha Jo Milliken; brothers, James Edward (Shirley) Haynie and William Allen Haynie; and grandchildren, Robert Davis, Cameron Phelps, Zak Phelps, and Samantha Vaughn; and her beloved dog, Henry.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Ari Davis; brothers-in-law, Marion Harris and Bob Foster.

The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020 in the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington, Ohio. A funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. with Pastor Dale McCamish officiating and Ed Bratton assisting. Burial will follow in Sugar Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wilmington Church of Christ, Christmas Food Baskets, 909 W. Locust St., Wilmington, OH 45177 or to the St. Jude's Children's Research Foundation, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105

