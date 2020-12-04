1/1
Mary Kennedy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary A. Kennedy, 83, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away in her residence at 8 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020.

She was born on December 17, 1937 in Martinsville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Edward Meredith "Ted" and the late Clara Catherine (Walker) Haynie.

Mary, a Blanchester High School graduate, was a member of the Wilmington Church of Christ and had worked at the Royal Z Bowling Lanes, Catherine's Clothing Store and babysat for many.

She is survived by her husband, William E., whom she married July 25, 1978; daughter, Robin (Bryan) Davis; sisters, Lois Jene (Eddie) Bratton, Carolyn K. Harris, Joyce Haynie Foster Esther Brinkman, Karen Sue Haynie, Donna Lou (Loren), and Martha Jo Milliken; brothers, James Edward (Shirley) Haynie and William Allen Haynie; and grandchildren, Robert Davis, Cameron Phelps, Zak Phelps, and Samantha Vaughn; and her beloved dog, Henry.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Ari Davis; brothers-in-law, Marion Harris and Bob Foster.

The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020 in the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington, Ohio. A funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. with Pastor Dale McCamish officiating and Ed Bratton assisting. Burial will follow in Sugar Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wilmington Church of Christ, Christmas Food Baskets, 909 W. Locust St., Wilmington, OH 45177 or to the St. Jude's Children's Research Foundation, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105

For more information or to sign the registry of condolences, please visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home
327 N South St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2323
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved