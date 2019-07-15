Mary Lou Mann,age 78, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully Friday, July 12, 2019 at in Blue Ash.

Mary Lou was born June 11, 1941 in Wilmington, the daughter of the late Harold B. and Madelle G. (Gano) Davis.

She was born and raised in Wilmington, a 1959 graduate of Wilmington High School and 1963 graduate of Wilmington College with bachelor's degrees in English and History, and lifetime member of the Wilmington United Methodist Church.

Upon graduation, she taught at Fairborn High School for three years, she then was a substitute teacher at Wilmington High School for several years before working for more than 20 years at Wilmington College as the Circulation Coordinator.

Mary Lou and her husband, Randy, enjoyed camping and she was also an avid Ohio State football fan.

She is survived by five sons, Michael C. (Patti) Mann of Mason, Derek D. (Jose Perez) Mann of Cincinnati, Brett R. (Jennifer Gray) Mann of Hamilton, Ryan S. (Stacy) Mann of Monroe, and Jarrod M. (Lisa) Mann of Monroe; grandchildren, Olivia M. Mann, Christopher S. Mann, Reid B. Mann, Davis G. Mann, Nicholas S. Mann, Ella K. Mann, Gavin R. Mann, and Natalie M. Mann; sister-in-law, Ginger Tripoli of Holiday, Florida; niece, Megan (Brett) Robertson of Florida; nephews, Chad (Jackie) Davis of California, Drew (Tammy) Davis of Tennessee, and Troy Slagel of Florida; and many friends, colleagues, and students.

In addition to her parents, Mary Lou is preceded in death by her husband, Harold R. "Randy" Mann, in 2005; and brother, Steven L. Davis.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18 at Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington. Burial will follow in the Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5-8p.m. at the funeral home.

