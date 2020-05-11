Mary Mahaffey
Mary E. (Beers) Mahaffey 88, of Clarksville, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at The Laurels of Blanchester. She was born January 12, 1932 in Clinton County, Ohio, the daughter of William and Viola M. (McDufford) Beers, Sr. Mary married Ronald G. Mahaffey on September 28, 1950. Survivors include her husband, Ronald G Mahaffey Sr.;, sons, Ronald (Faye) Mahaffey Jr. and Eric Mahaffey; daughter, Joyce (Richard) Gragg; four grandchildren, Kate (Jeff Lockard) Mahaffey, Michael (Michelle) Mahaffey, Jessica (Mark) Morley, and Jeremy (Monica) Gragg; seven great-grandchildren, Dominic, Vinny, and Luca Giannuzzi, Kaylee, Matthew, Laura, and Daniel Morley; brothers, William (Linda) Beers, Jr. and Lester Allen (Ruby) Beers; sisters, Ruth Anna (Beers) Palmer and Ruby I. (Beers) Clark; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Kerry Lynn and Robert; and sisters, Alice (Beers) Cunningham and Neva (Beers) Milner. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. a.m. Thursday, May 14 at the Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington, Ohio, with Pastor Paul Crisp officiating. The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to The Laurels of Blanchester, 839 Cherry St., Blanchester, OH 45107. For more information and to access the online registry, visit www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in News Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
