Mary "Eileen" (Marsh) Ostermeier, 87, of Wilmington, graced the loving arms of Christ on Friday evening, January 3, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in Sabina on March 28, 1932, the daughter of William M. and Lola Iva McKinney Marsh.

She was married to David L. Ostermeier on January 28, 1951.

She is survived by her children Mark (Becky) Ostermeier of Martinsville; Marsha Bradley of Louisville, Ky; Mitch (Jean) Ostermeier of Milford; Mary Gay Boyer of Covington, Ky.; Michelle Wysong (Chuck Puchta) of Liberty Township, Ohio; and eight grandchildren as well as 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mary "Eileen" was predeceased by her husband, David; and her sisters, Dorothy Burton, Marcella Maw and Jenny Behymer.

A Wayne Township School graduate, she continued on to receive a Bachelor's in Education from Wilmington College and a Master's Degree in Education and Special Education at the University of Cincinnati.

Mary "Eileen" was a long-standing teacher in the Blanchester School district and supported the district in many ways either financially or volunteering her time.

She was a Master Gardener, a member of the Historical Society and Farm Bureau as well as supporting many other community organizations.

A memorial service will be held in her honor on Saturday, January 11 at 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 120 E. Columbus St., Wilmington, followed by a luncheon. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the service begins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family.