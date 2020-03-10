Mary E. Roberts, 85, of Englewood, Ohio (formerly of Wilmington) passed away Monday, March 9, 2020.

Her husband, Joe Roberts, preceded her in death.

She was born September 24, 1934, a daughter of the late Joseph W. and Thelma M. Hatch King. She was raised in the Port William area and was a graduate of Port William High School.

Mrs. Roberts retired after a long career with Cincinnati Milacron. Prior to that she had worked for Cincinnati Bell in Wilmington.

She was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Wilmington, where she had played violin in the orchestra and sang in the choir. She was an avid reader and bird watcher. She enjoyed cooking and baking.

She is survived by two daughters, Lisa D. Roberts (Douglas B.) Hampshire of Englewood, Ohio and Angela Roberts Garrett of Waynesville, Ohio; two brothers, Roger (Jeanne) King and Richard (Linda) King; a sister, Rena (Brian) Edwards; two grandchildren, Ryan Joseph (fiancée, Megan Tohill) Garrett and Chelsea Garrett; numerous nieces and nephews; and her dog, Stormy.

In addition to her husband and parents, a brother, Russell King, and two sisters, Donna Dillow and Freida King, are preceded in death.

The family will receive friends from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington, followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Bowersville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary's memory may be made to the , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.