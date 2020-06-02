Mary Kathleen Rothwell, 62, of Blanchester, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on May 21, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of the late William David and Alma Louise Rothwell; loving twin sister of Stephen Travis (Karen) Rothwell, Mark Alan (Mary) Rothwell, and the late Vickie Louise Rothwell; dear aunt of Jordan (Michele) Rothwell, Tyler Rothwell, Gage Rothwell, Kimberly Foster, Shannon Rothwell, Emilie Rothwell, and Danitra Rothwell; Kathy also leaves behind many grand nieces and nephews. Kathy dedicated her whole life to helping others. Kathy's deeply rooted faith led her to her calling of helping others. This calling motivated Kathy to volunteer at Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington, Ohio as a candy striper for two years. After graduating high school, Kathy pursued her dream and was accepted into the Bethesda Hospital School of Nursing in Cincinnati, Ohio. After graduation from Bethesda, Kathy returned to the hospital where her passion began, Clinton Memorial Hospital working in the ICU. Kathy also worked as Assistant Director of Nursing at a nursing home. Kathy then worked at Clermont Mercy Hospital in the psychiatric unit. Kathy was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis at 20 years old. Throughout her life, Kathy was a fierce supporter for an MS cure. Ultimately MS took its toll on Kathy, forcing her to seek permanent disability. Kathy continued her passion of helping and giving to others by learning American Sign Language and by supporting numerous charities. Kathy was known by the children in her community as the " cookie lady" as she often baked cookies and read stories to her neighboring children. Kathy had a unique gift of giving joy and happiness to others throughout her life. Throughout life Kathy always gave of herself never expecting anything in return, her unique gift will be missed and remembered forever. "The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away." ―Pablo Picasso



