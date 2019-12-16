Mary E. Tuning, 67, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at her home.

She was born January 24, 1952 in Wilmington, the daughter of the late Walter and Evelyn Turner Saylor.

Survivors include three daughters, Pam (Joe) Balsley, Angela (Danny) Pagett, and Marie (Billy) Roy;, and one son, John Wayne Barnthouse. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one brother, Larry (Shawnda) Saylor; two sisters, Wanda (Gene) Smith and Linda Allison; her boyfriend, Brian Oshner; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Jerry Witcherman.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 18 at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, with Mary's brother, Pastor Larry Saylor, officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the New Vienna IOOF Cemetery.

The family requests memorial contributions be directed to the funeral home to help with expenses.