Mattie Lee Turner, 87, of Wilmington, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on November 15, 2020. She passed peacefully with her daughters at her side.

She was a faithful member of the Wilmington Church of God for 24 years. Mattie was involved in several charities, volunteered at Clinton Memorial Hospital for 17 years, and gave support to a girl named Regina from Brazil for 12 years.

She was the beloved mother of James (Jeannie) Turner, Ann (John) Lockard, Leon (Rebecca) Turner, Linda Turner-Brooks, Carol Turner-Forbes, Peggy Turner-Knecht, Kathy (Randy) Turner-Hillderbrant, Lester Turner, Rachel Turner-Pusateri; and loving grandmother of several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Mattie was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Turner; parents, Matt And Shrilda Johnson; three brothers; five sisters; son-in-law, Mike Forbes; and great-great-grandsons, Dalton Fulton and Jeremiah Turner.

Friends will be received from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Wilmington Church of God, 100 R Gordon Dr, Wilmington, OH 45177.

A private funeral service for the family will be held at noon on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Wilmington Church of God.

Interment will take place at Graceland Memorial Gardens, Milford, Ohio.

Memorial donations may be directed to Heartland Hospice, 3960 Red Bank Rd #140, Cincinnati, OH 45227.