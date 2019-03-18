Maxine Keiter Hamilton passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 99 years.

Born on the family centennial farm in Chester Twp, Clinton County on March 8, 1920, she graduated from Wilmington High School and Wilmington College.

The daughter of Joseph and Georgia McKay Keiter, she worked as a chemist in Cincinnati before enrolling in and graduating from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in 1949. She completed an internship at Cincinnati General Hospital where she met her future husband, David L. Hamilton, M.D.

She returned to Wilmington, beginning her general practice in 1953, six months after the opening of Clinton Memorial Hospital. "Dr. Maxine" and "Dr. David" practiced medicine together until 1987, caring for their patients 24 hours a day from their office, hospital or home telephone. It is said she delivered more than 7,000 babies and she cared for families for decades.

She served as Chief of Staff at Clinton Memorial Hospital, on the Board of the Clinton County Park District, Clinton County Soil and Water Conservation District, and the Clinton County Housing Commission.

She is survived by her sons, Tom (Jonda) of Wilmington, Dr. David (Dr. Sheryl Elston) of Columbus, Indiana, and daughter Catherine (Dr. James Huey) of Cincinnati; brother, George (Jenny) Keiter of Xenia; sister-in-law, Lou Ann Schermerhorn of Madison, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Kate Hamilton of Boston, Mass., Dr. Mary Catherine (Dr. Zack) Farrell of Xenia, Dr. David (Dr. Lucy) Hamilton of Cambridge, Mass., and John Hamilton of Wilmington; and great-granddaughter, Evelyn Ruth Farrell; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David, in 2001; her parents; sister, Elizabeth Pagett; brother, Edward Keiter; sister-in-law, Mary Jean Keiter; and brothers-in-law, John Schermerhorn and Ottis Pagett.

Her great passion was to be of use, caring for her family, her patients, or the land on the farm of her birth. She will be greatly missed.

Her family would like to thank Dr. John Hollon for his many years of friendship and care, as well as Ellen Marine. Also, they are grateful for the concern and careful attention of Brittany Smithson and Jocelyn Whitmore. Her final year on the farm would not have been possible without them.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, March 22 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington. A funeral service at Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home will begin at 1 p.m. Friday followed by burial in the McKay Family Cemetery on New Burlington Road.

If desired, donations in her honor may be made to the Health Alliance of Clinton County, HealthFirst of Clinton County, the Clinton County Park District, or an organization of your choice.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.