Maxine L. Zurface, 99, a lifelong resident of Wilmington, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019.

Her husband, John W. Zurface, preceded her in death January 14, 1996. They were married March 1, 1947.

Mrs. Zurface was born February 8, 1920 in Clinton County, daughter of the late Clarence and Naomi Fisher Babb.

She is survived by two daughters, Roslyn K. (Mike) Wallace and Charleen Zurface; five grandchildren, Barry J. (Fethar) Cast, Alisa Cast (Ed) Schambs, Britani Yaden, Mindy Juilfs, and Angela D. (Chris Bender) Edmondson; nine great-grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 22 at New Antioch Cemetery, Wilmington.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Maxine's memory may be made to a .

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, Wilmington, is serving the family.