Maynard L. Stenersen was born December 9, 1929 to Sander and Nettie (nee Hanna) Stenersen and passed away January 14, 2020 at the age of 90.

Maynard was a U.S. Air Force veteran and worked for Kroger's in Blanchester.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia A. Stenersen; children, Jeffrey W. Stenersen and Jerry D. (Kay) Stenersen; grandchild, MiKayla C. Stenersen; great-grandchildren, Chloey Stenersen and Tyler Cooper; sister, Sharon Hauan: and a brother, Eugene Stenersen.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Eddie, Norman, Robert and Palmer Stenersen; and sisters, Pearl Bybee, Vera Lewis, Inez Lee, Blanche Durby and Alice Potter.

Services will be held on Monday January 20 at noon at the Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, where friends will be received from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Interment will be at Blanchester I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

To send a note of condolence, please visit www.tuftsschildmeyer.com.