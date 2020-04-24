Melissa S. Valentine, 46, of Wilmington, passed away suddenly Thursday morning, April 23, 2020 at the Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington.

She was born January 13, 1974 in Wilmington. On March 28, 1999 in Wilmington, she married Billy Valentine, who survives.

A 1992 Blanchester High School graduate, Melissa lived for doing things for others and was devoted to her family.

In addition to her husband, other surviving family members are her three sons, Bradley Burgess, Cade (Jena) Valentine, and Bryson Valentine, all of Wilmington; mother, Sue (Dick) Caplinger, Wilmington; father, Darius Bloom, Blanchester; mother-in-law, Kimberly (Kenny) Ford, Wilmington; brothers, Dwayne (Kim) Bloom, Wilmington and Daniel (Shannon) Caplinger; niece, Amanda Bloom, Greenfield, and special niece, Meadow Johnson, Wilmington.

Melissa was preceded in death by her father-in-law, William D. Valentine; niece, Morgan Bloom; and special friend, Janet Surface.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, funeral services for the immediate family will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 29 at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington with Pastor Rich Boll officiating. Interment will follow in the Edwardsville Cemetery, Edwardsville, Ohio. The extended family and friends may watch the funeral services via a livestream from www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com. Please go to the home page and click the "view online services" button at the Wilmington Location.

Extended family and friends will be received in groups of 10 at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 W. Locust St. at North Mulberry Street, Wilmington from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 28. Please wait outside the funeral home practicing responsible social distancing until you are permitted to go in. Because of the times that we are in, a Celebration of Life observance will be held at a later date.

Contributions in Melissa's memory may be made to the , 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206.

To sign the online guest book, to leave a memory, or light a candle, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.