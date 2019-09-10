Melvin Dunham was born January 16, 1950 to Edward and Mary (nee Carpenter) Dunham and passed away September 9, 2019 at the age of 69.

Melvin retired from Linde Gas and enjoyed playing Santa Claus at Christmas for family and friends in surrounding areas.

He is survived by his wife, Caroline (nee Applegate) Dunham; children, Karen (Chris) Creager, Michelle (Scott) Fleming, Melanie (James) Walters and Matthew Dunham; 16 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren; brothers, Donald (Rebecca) Dunham, Robert (Debbie) Dunham, James (Janet) Dunham and Jeffrey Dunham; and sisters, Gladys Addison and Sue (Mike) Howell.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Dunham; a sister, Dorothy Demaris; and a brother-in-law, Jim Addison.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 14 at the Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St. Blanchester, where friends will be received from 9 a.m. until time of service.

Interment will be at Plainview Cemetery, Wayne Twp.

To send a note of condolence, please visit www.tuftsschildmeyer.com.