Melvin P. "Mel" Brenner, 78, of Wilmington, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Clinton Memorial Hospital.

His wife, Joyce Drahos Brenner, whom he married August 17, 1968, survives. He was born September 21, 1941 in Cincinnati, son of the late Paul and Clara Michaels Brenner.

Mr. Brenner retired from General Mills in Cincinnati where he worked as a supervisor. He was also a lifelong farmer and had been a master logger.

He was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid gardener.

Mr. Brenner served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Julie Ann (Tom) Tapp of Wilmington; two sons, James (Diane) Brenner of Blanchester, and Joe P. Brenner of Wilmington; six grandchildren, Josh (Fiancée, Lisa) Tapp, Jess (Matthew) Middleton, Tyanna (Tristan) Brown, Tristan Brenner, Grace Brenner, and Audrey Brenner; a great-granddaughter, Madison Tapp; his sister-in-law, Barbara (Jon) Simonson of Waynesville; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, a daughter, Sandy Brenner, a brother, Roger Brenner, and a sister, Helen Juergens, are preceded in death.

The family will greet friends from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, November 12 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 13 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 73 N. Mulberry St., Wilmington. Burial will be in Sugar Grove Cemetery with military honors provided by the American Legion Post 49 Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Care Hospice, 1669 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.