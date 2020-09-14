Melvin Washburn

Melvin R. Washburn, 71, of Wilmington, passed away on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 13, 2020.

He was born on Oct. 7, 1948 in Clarksville, a son of the late David Edward and Martha Jean (Knott-Gray) Washburn. He married Regina Marie McFarland Washburn, who preceded him in death.

A Clinton-Massie High School graduate, Melvin served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era. He retired as a trucker for Raven Trucking. An Ordained Christian Minister, he loved to hunt and was a member of the Sportsmen Clubs in the area and the NRA.

Surviving are his children, Jaimie (James) Dandridge of Naples, Florida, Michael (Jessica) Washburn of Cape Coral, Florida, David Washburn of Middletown, Nikki Haddix of Clarksville, and Amber (Carr Brittain) Washburn of Wilmington; 19 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Marvin Washburn of Clarksville; a sister, Bonnie (Galen) Stethem of Sabina; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Melvin was preceded in death by his sisters, Sandy Washburn, Marlene Johnson, and Carol Malatt; and a brother, David Washburn.

The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18 at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 West Locust Street at North Mulberry Street in Wilmington. Interment will follow in the Clarksville Cemetery, Clarksville. The Wilmington American Legion Post 49 will accord full military honors.

Friends will be received from 12 noon until the 1 p.m. time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are requested. Contributions in Melvin's memory may be made to the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home to assist the family with the funeral expenses. To sign an online guest book, please visit edgingtonfuneralhomes.com .