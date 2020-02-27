Michael Alexander Bialowas of Blanchester was born October 26, 2000 to Jody and Virginia "Ginny" (nee Byrge) Bialowas.

He was a graduate of Little Miami High School and was attending Cincinnati State.

He enjoyed gaming, building computers, photography and video editing.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, David Bialowas; grandparents, Joe and Ginger Bialowas and Chuck and Beverly Byrge; and aunts, Tracy Bialowas and Michelle (Nelson) Friedeck.

Celebration of life services will be this Saturday, February 29 at 4 p.m. at Rivers Crossing Community Church, 5937 Kings Island Dr., Mason, OH 45040.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Matthew 25 Ministries. Mikey was a passionate young man and wanted to change the world. This was the one ministry he sought out on his own and even took his friends to volunteer.

