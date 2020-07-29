Michael J. Conley, 38, of Blanchester, Ohio, died suddenly on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Born on December 4, 1981 in Cincinnati, Ohio, son of James M. and Teresa (nee Long) Conley, Michael graduated from Harrison High School where he played football and wrestled.

He was a graduate of Wilmington College, where he played football and met his wife, Elizabeth.

Michael was involved in the Blanchester community, coaching youth wrestling. He was active at Grace United Methodist Church, where he was a member of the Praise Team.

Along with his parents, he is survived by his beloved wife of 16 years, Elizabeth (nee Freeman) Conley; daughter, Riley Conley; brothers, Stephen L. (Christina) Conley, James E. (Nicole) Conley II, Kevin T. Conley, grandmother, Mary Ann Long; father and mother in-law, Frederick and Janet Freeman; brothers-in-law, Jonathan (Kaitlin) Freeman and Andrew (Joey) Freeman; nieces, Racheal, Quinn, and Eden; nephews Tate, Camden, and Emmett; and grandparents-in-law, William and Sylvia Freeman. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Family and Friends will be received from 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, Ohio.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Graceland Memorial Gardens, Milford, Ohio. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com