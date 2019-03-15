Michael Harold "Skip" Turpin, 68, of Hillsboro, died Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Chillicothe V.A. Medical Center.

"Skip" was born July 6, 1950 in Harlan County, Kentucky, the son of the late Ralph and Marette Barnette Turpin. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Thomas Turpin; step-mother, Geneva Walton of Washington C.H.; two sisters; and three brothers.

Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 19 at Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington. Military honors will be accorded at 5 p.m. at the funeral home followed by funeral services.

Interment will take place privately at a later date. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the time of service at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

For more information or to sign the online register, please visit www.arehart-brown.com or see the Facebook page, Brown Funeral Home