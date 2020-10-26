Michael W. McCallister, 63, of Clarksville, Ohio, passed away Friday evening October 23, 2020 at his home.

He was born April 24, 1957 in Cincinnati, Ohio, son of the late George McCallister and Evelyn Ashton McCallister.

Mike was formerly employed at Leggett & Platt in Mason and had retired from TimberTech in Wilmington. He enjoyed painting ceramics, going with his family to the Air Force Museum, the Renaissance Festival, rock music and watching TV shows..

Surviving are son, Raleigh (Crystal) McCallister; daughter, Micah (Bobby Pelfrey) McCallister; grandchild, Tynnleigh McCallister; and two brothers, Ralph (Denise) McCallister and George David McCallister. Also surviving are his former wife & friend, Tamrah (Robert) Eades; in-laws, Michael Welch, Pam & Eddie Combs, Darlene Farrell, and Paula (Randy) Newland; and numerous nieces & nephews.

Services will be held at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. with James Powell officiating. Interment will follow in the Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington, Ohio.

Friends will be received at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, Ohio on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from noon-1 p.m.

Contributions in Mike's memory may be made to the American Heart Association.

