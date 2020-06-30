Mike Foster
Michael Frederick "Mike" Foster, 57, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington.

He was born on Sept. 23, 1962 in Wilmington to Thomas and Judith Reed Foster. Mike had served in the Ohio National Guard for 12 years, and for two of those years, he served as Treasurer of the Ohio National Guard Enlisted Association.

Mike was very active in all types of Fantasy Sports Leagues. He enjoyed completing crossword puzzles and was an avid follower of Ohio State football, the Cincinnati Reds, and the Dallas Cowboys.

Mike is survived by two children, Kristin and Mark Foster of West Jefferson, Ohio, and Shaun and Shelley Foster of Madison, Alabama; a grandson, Jeremiah Foster; caretaker and former spouse, Cheri Foster of Midland; mother, Judith Stackhouse of Centerville; father, Thomas Foster of Massillon, Ohio; siblings, Matt and Linda Foster of Centerville, Linda and Doug Ruhe of Florida, Holly and Jim Bunsey of Medina, Ohio, and Randy Foster of Iowa; several nieces and nephews; and many friends, including close friends, Mike "Butch" Butcher and Dana Andrews, of Wilmington.

Memorial services will be held 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 2 at the Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5 until the time of service at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place privately at the convenience of the family.

Mike's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Community Care Hospice, and especially Heidi, for the wonderful loving care given to Mike during his illness. Memorial contributions are directed to Community Care Hospice, 1669 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177.

For more information, or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.arehart-brown.com , or see the Facebook page, Brown Funeral Home.



Published in News Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
237 W Main St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2247
