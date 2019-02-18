Mildred "Millie" Francis High of Blanchester went home to be with the Lord on February 15, 2019 at the age of 98.

She was born October 3, 1920 in Highland County to Martin R. and Eva (nee Wisby) Allen.

Millie was the beloved wife of the late Marion David High; loving mother of Gary L. (Candace) High of Wilmington; daughters, Sharon K. (Ken) Kersey of Cleveland, Tenn. and Ginger S. (David) Del Vecchio of Florence, Ind.; grandmother to Shanda (Chad) Armstrong, Christopher Scott (Tara) High, and Tracy D. (Chris) Mallory of Fredricksburg, Va., Michael Shane (Michelle) Murray of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., William Del Vecchio, and step-granddaughter, Melissa Donaldson, of Miami Beach, Fla.; and 10 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her brother, Raymond "Junior" Allen of Greenfield, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marion David High; a daughter, Nicky Jean High; a grandson, Eric High; brothers, Roy Allen and Laverne Allen; and a sister, Ruby Waites.

Millie was a devoted Christian living her life for the Lord. She was a member of the First Baptist Church for many years and until her death a longtime member of Woodville Baptist Church. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and caring ways for all.

The family would like to the thank the Laurels of Blanchester for all their care given while she was a resident there.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19 at the Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, where friends will be received from noon until time of service.

Interment will be at Blanchester IOOF Cemetery, Blanchester.

Family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, 8201 Corporate Drive, Suite 1000 Landover, MD 20785; Woodville Baptist Church Missions Fund, 10970 Woodville Rd. Blanchester, OH 45107; or the , 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com