Mildred Shumaker
Mildred Mae Shumaker, 90, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away Sunday morning, November 29, 2020 at the Laurels of Blanchester.

She was born Tuesday, April 15, 1930 in Crooksville, Ohio, daughter of the late McKinley Theodore and Cora Udella (Allen) McGill.

She married Albert S. Shumaker on August 19, 1950 in Richmond, Ind. He passed away on July 12, 2013.

Mildred was a member of the Bible Baptist Church, Wilmington, and had taught Bible School for over 30 years in several local churches. She also was a member of the Wilmington I.O.O.F. #123 Hebron Rebekah Chapter Auxiliary.

She graduated from high school and cosmetology school in Dayton and began her career as a cosmetologist for Rike's, and then for over 53 years owned and operated Mildred's Beauty Shop in Wilmington.

Surviving are her son, Tracy (Rhonda) Shumaker of Wilmington; grandchildren, Karen Abbitt, and Jacob (Jessica) Shumaker; great-grandchildren, Kalli Abbitt, Collin Abbitt and Chloe Shumaker; and sisters, Theda Trick of Wilmington, and Eileen McGill of Urichsville, Ohio.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Timothy Albert Shumaker on Dec. 4, 1987, and Marion Theodore Shumaker on Nov. 5, 2020; sister-in-law, Erma Shumaker; brother-in-law, Frank Shumaker; and brother, Merrill McGill.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Sugar Grove Cemetery, West Truesdell Street, Wilmington with Pastors Bryan Coleman and Everett Miller officiating.

The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Masks and social distancing are requested.

Contributions in Mildred's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 5555 Frantz Road, Dublin, OH 43017.



Published in News Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home
97 W Locust St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2146
