Morfydd "Ritchie" Moore, 95, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at Brighton Gardens in Centerville.

She was born December 30, 1924 in Swansea, South Wales, daughter of the late Thomas Richard and Mary Ann Heaven.

On March 8, 1947 in Covington, Kentucky, she married William S. Moore, who passed away August 12, 2018.

She was a founding member of Wilmington Assembly of God Church, West Locust Street, Wilmington, Ohio, and was a WWII veteran of the British Women's Land Army.

Surviving are three sons, Philip David (Diane) Moore of Franklin, Brian Gerard (Robyn) Moore of Lafayette, Ind., and Adrian Keith (Ginger) Moore of Springboro. Also left to mourn her passing are eight grandchildren, Christy Moore, Cheri (Dave) Graham, Melissa (Eric) Abrams, Brian Moore II, Cheria Moore, Garren (Hannah) Moore, Devon Moore, and Alayna (Stephen Jeffries) Moore; and five great-grandchildren, Ethan, Allison, Connor, Rachel, and Aiden.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ritchie was preceded in death by two brothers.

Services will be held at the Wilmington Assembly of God on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at noon with Brian and Keith Moore officiating. Interment will follow in the Miami-Corwin Cemetery, Waynesville, Ohio.

Friends will be received at the church Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 11 a.m.-noon.

The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.

