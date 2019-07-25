On July 23, 2019 Muriel S. Hiatt passed away at 97 years of age.

She lived a very active life up until six days before dying at her apartment, under the care of Hospice.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Muriel graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Oberlin College in northern Ohio. Returning to New York, she received a Master's Degree from Syracuse University in Student Personnel Administration.

Muriel was hired by Wilmington College in 1946 as Assistant Dean of Women for two years, then as Dean of Women until 1953.

Her husband, Richard Mills Hiatt, preceded her in death November 29, 1998. They were married June 26, 1952 in Brooklyn, N.Y. in her parents' home. Richard was the son of Burritt and Pearl Hiatt, who initially introduced the two.

Muriel is survived by daughter, Ellen H. Hiatt and husband Mike McKee of St. Louis, Mo.; her son, Richard S. Hiatt and wife Kim Hiatt of New Vienna, and daughter, Anne Woodruff and husband James Woodruff of New Vienna. Her grandchildren include Lauren Rogers, Evan (Marisa) Hiatt, Kathleen McKee (Dave Nierenberg), Jonathan McKee (Meghan Pillai), Annie Roads, Kirstin (Lucas) Harris, and Erin Woodruff. There are seven great-grandchildren and another due in November; plus numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held August 17 at 3 p.m. at the Wilmington Friends Meeting, 66 Mulberry St. Prior to the service, friends may call on the family beginning at 1 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Isaac Harvey Fund c/o Wilmington College, 1870 Quaker Way, Wilmington, OH 45177.