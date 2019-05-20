Nancy Ann (nee Littrell) Barton, 78, of Clarksville, died on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Born on May 21, 1940 to Willard and Audrey (nee Hale) Littrell in Cincinnati, Nancy attended the Church of Christ in Wilmington.

She enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking cookies, and she loved her dog, Rusty. She was a faithful wife, mother and grandma and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Preceded in death by her parents, she is survived by her husband of 58 years, Marvin Barton; two daughters, Diana (Joe) Grant of Clarksville and Suzanne Barton of Cincinnati; two sisters, Donna Yarnell and Linda Riedelbach; three grandchildren, Tiffany and Steffany Grant, Andrew Peters, Alexandra Price and Laura Grant; and one great-grandchild Carson Peters.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 21 from 10 a.m.-noon with a service immediately following at noon all at the Vale-Hoskins Funeral Home, Morrow. Interment will follow in Clarksville Cemetery.

