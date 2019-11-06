Nancy Ellen Marconett, 89, of Wilmington, passed away early Wednesday morning, November 6, 2019 at Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington.

She was born December 11, 1929, daughter of the late Vernon and Mildred (Arrasmith) Marconett.

She was a 1947 graduate of Wilmington High School and 1951 of Ohio Northern University.

Nancy was an active member and Elder Emeritus of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), and was a retired Pharmacist working at Clinton Memorial Hospital and Mercy Health in Springfield.

Surviving are her church family, friends in the community and Great Dane Rescue.

A Celebration of Life Communion Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 8 at First Christian Church, 120 Columbus St., Wilmington, with Pastor Tom Stephenson officiating. Interment will follow in the Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington. A visitation will precede the service at 10:30 a.m.

The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions in Nancy's memory may be made to First Christian Church or the Great Dane Rescue.

To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.