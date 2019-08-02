Nancy Jane Flint, 81, of New Vienna, passed away peacefully on Thursday August 1, 2019 at her home.

She was born February 26, 1938 in Clinton County, the daughter of the late William F. and Mary E. (Ellis) Shipley.

Nancy retired from the Antioch Publishing Company in Yellow Springs where she was a working supervisor.

She had a passion for gardening, classic cars and cooking her homemade pies.

Nancy was a devoted wife and is survived by her husband, Paul I. Flint, whom she married in 1956; loving mother of her son, Paul (Lou Ann) Flint of Loveland, Ohio; grandmother of two, Jen (Marc) Terhar of Loveland, Ohio and Nate Flint of Miami, Florida; great grandmother of two, Bradley Terhar and Gavin Terhar; a brother-in-law, Cliff Jones of New Vienna; and several nieces, nephews and lots of friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Helen (Bill) Moyer, Thomas (Carol) Shipley, and Betty Jones; and Nancy's two loving cats, Pooh Bear and Momma.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday August 6 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. following visitation on Tuesday, August 6 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home.

Burial will follow services in the New Vienna IOOF Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's name to the Christians Across America, 7785 St. Rt. 41 Bentonville, OH 45105 Attn: Sue Naylor, or to the Crossroads Hospice, 10810 E. 45th St., Suite 300 Tulsa, OK 74146.

