Nancy Jane Elliott, 67, of Blanchester, passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at The Laurels of Blanchester.

She was born October 27, 1952 in Jackson County, Kentucky, the daughter of Paul and Gladys Estridge.

Nancy Jane had worked over the years for Gene-El and Ron's Restaurants along with others, and she was an avid Kentucky Wildcats fan.

On October 17, 1980, she married Kenneth C. Elliott. She and Ken were members of the Blanchester Church of Christ.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Kenneth; son, Michael Wayne Pruitt, step-daughter, JoAnn Bryant; eight grandchildren; and siblings, Shirley Jean Keaton, Jesse May Baker, and Donald and John Benedict Estridge.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Hugh Estridge.

Local visitation will be 4-6 p.m., Monday, November 18 at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St., with a service starting at 6 p.m. Pastor Paul Castell will officiate.

A graveside service will take pace at her family cemetery, Cornett Chapel Cemetery in Jackson County, Kentucky.

Her family requests memorials in her honor to The Laurels of Blanchester, 839 Cherry St., Blanchester, OH 45107.