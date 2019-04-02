Nancy Lee McPherson was born November 28, 1940 to Wilmer and Lavon (nee Nixon) Osborn and passed away March 30, 2019 at the age of 78.

Nancy loved to mow, work in the garden, and her dog, Red.

She is survived by her children, Brenda (Charles) Larrison, Sandra Trussell and David Wayne (Marie) McPherson; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Billy Joe McPherson Sr.; a son, Billy Joe McPherson Jr.; brothers, William Osborn, Bruce Osborn, Marvin Osborn; and sisters, Judith Arlene Trenary, Pat Gammel and Linda Osborn.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday April 5 at the Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, where friends will be received from noon until time of service. Interment will be at Westboro I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Westboro.

