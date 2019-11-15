Naomi Creditt, 91, of Wilmington (formerly of Lynchburg) passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at Continental Manor, Blanchester. Her husband, Herschel Creditt, preceded her in death on Aug. 7, 1994. They were married on Nov. 17, 1944.

Mrs. Creditt was born on April 28, 1928 in Highland County, a daughter of the late Norman Robert Mason and Mary Grace Shaffer Mason.

For many years she and her husband owned the Wilmington Christian Bookstore. They also served as foster parents for many years in Highland County fostering over 80 children.

She sewed over 10,000 dresses for Appalachian missionaries and Haitian children. She also crotched children's hats for various hospitals and missionaries. She was a member of the Wilmington Church of Christ.

She is survived by a son, David Wray (Terri) Creditt of Midland; a daughter, Linda (Ed) Roush of Wilmington; and her grandchildren, Brad Creditt, Tyler Jenkins, Dylan Jenkins, Trevor Talbott, Joel Roush, and Michael Roush.

In addition to her husband and parents, a sister, Doris Rhoades, and two brothers, Tom Mason and Eldon Mason, are preceded in death.

A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Smith Funeral Home in Wilmington is serving the family. For more information or to leave an online note of condolence, please visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com .