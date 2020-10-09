Nellie Christine Lawson, 85, of Wilmington, Ohio passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Clinton Memorial Hospital.

Her husband, John David Lawson, preceded her in death May 1988. They were married October 10, 1951.

She was born December 30, 1934 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, daughter of the late Floyd Columbus Miller and Lyla Louise Foust Miller.

Mrs. Lawson enjoyed embroidering, reading, making Christmas candy, and spending time with her family. She was an avid shopper and loved going on shopping trips.

Survivors include her children, Peggy (John) Hasdorff, David Lawson, Pam (Tom) Scholefield, James (Dawn) Lawson, and Debra (Mike) Reno; 13 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; as well as numerous cousins in the Tennessee and Georgia areas.

In addition to her husband and parents, a daughter, Linda Darlene Lawson, two brothers, Bobby Miller and Wilson Turner, and two grandchildren, are preceded in death.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington, Ohio. Those in attendance are asked to wear facemasks and remember social distancing guidelines. A funeral service with Pastor Robert Farley officiating will begin at 1 p.m. Monday. Burial will follow in Sugar Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Honor Flight Program, Box L-4016, Columbus, OH 43260-4016.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.