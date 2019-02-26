Nellie J. Parks, 62, of Wilmington, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loved ones.

Nellie was a tenderhearted, gentle woman. She was quiet and humble, and always placed the interests of others above her own. Nellie's love for her family was absolute, it was sincere, faithful, nurturing and supportive. Her arms were always open wide.

Teaching children was her passion. She loved teaching her own, and also those of others. Homeschool was a joy, and it was a delight to see her children grow. For others, she served in children's ministries at various churches for 40 years. Christ was her leader in all things, her salvation, her inspiration, her support, her goal.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Naomi Hanawalt; son-in-law, Ben Kossenjans; granddaughter, Eliana Goff; her parents, Benjamin and Doris Miller; brother, Barry; and sister, Helen Cunningham.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Grant; one son, Nathan (Brittany) Parks; four daughters, Rachel (Zach) Snell, Anna (Chris) Goff, Lydia (Craig) Barnett, and Lois (Joel) Clark; 10 grandchildren, Brandon Conwell, Brandon and Andrew Sharpe, Judah, Ezra, and Brielle Goff, Naomi and Marshal Snell, and Leona and Miriam Parks; and one sister, Karen (Jim) Chronister.

The family will receive friends 5-8 p.m. Saturday, March 2 at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 3 at Far Hills Church in Centerville. Pastor Chris Williams will be officiating.

Burial will be in Miami Cemetery, Corwin.

If desired, contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Condolences may be left at www.stubbsconner.com.