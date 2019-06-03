Norma J. Oesterle, 87, formerly of Wilmington, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at Ohio Living Quaker Heights, Waynesville.

Her husband, Robert Oesterle, preceded her in death July 4, 2013. They were married March 21, 1955.

She was born September 3, 1931, daughter of the late Shirley and Hannah McDonald.

Mrs. Oesterle is survived by her daughter, Pam (Jeff) Purtee of Chillicothe; three grandchildren, Robert (Audrey) Purtee, Ben Purtee and Ashley Purtee; and two great-grandchildren, Ethan Purtee and Isaac Purtee.

In addition to her husband and parents, a brother, Clarence McDonald; two sisters, Elizabeth Baughn and Doris Slayton; and two grandchildren, Lindsey Purtee and Brett Purtee, are preceded in death.

The family would like to thank the administration and staff at Ohio Living Quaker Heights for their loving care and kindness for Norma and her family.

A graveside service in Sugar Grove Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, Wilmington, is serving the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.